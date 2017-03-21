The teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham starring stylish star Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde has broken the record of the first-look video of power star Pawan Kalyan's next movie Katamarayudu.

Producer Dil Raju released the teaser of his upcoming movie DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham on his YouTube channel on February 23. The first-look video featuring Allu Arjun in a brand new avatar has impressed viewers and has already gone viral on social media. It received 10 million views on YouTube in 25 days.

The teaser of Katamarayudu, which was released online on February 4, is the most-watched first-look video of a Telugu film. The video holds several records like the fastest to reach 1 million, 2 million, 5 million and 10 million views. The movie had taken 37 days to cross the mark of 10 million views. Now, the teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham has achieved this feat in less time.

The teaser of Katamarayudu received 10,987,732 views, 263,575 thumbs up, 45,984 thumbs down and 18,169 comments on YouTube in 44 days. On other hand, the teaser of DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham got 10,266,323 views, 178,763 thumbs up, 163,381 thumbs down in 26 days. The Allu Arjun-starrer will break the record of the views of the Pawan Kalyan-starrer in the coming days.

However, DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham may not break the record of likes for Katamarayudu. What is also shocking about the teaser of Allu Arjun's film is the number of dislikes, which is almost equal to the number of likes. The makers of the film are still struggling to figure out what went wrong with its first-look video.

DJ aka Duvvada Jagannadham is a romantic comedy film, written and directed by Harish Shankar. The teaser of the movie, which features Allu Arjun as a brahmin, has created a lot of curiosity about its story. The makers of the film are planning to release it in theatres on May 19.