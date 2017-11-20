Stylish star Allu Arjun has announced that he would start posting pictures on his newly-created Instagram account on November 21 and he revealed the reason behind that particular date.

On Monday morning, Allu Arjun, who is already active on other social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, surprised many of his followers on Twitter, by announcing his debut on Instagram, which is the most popular photo-sharing application and service.

He took to Twitter to share the link to his newly-created Instagram account. The Telugu actor also wrote: "I love to Capture moments & I love pictures that become a memory. Starting my journey of Pictures on Instagram with a memorable one on 21st Nov."

He announced to start posting pictures from November 21 onwards. Many of his fans were curious to know why this date. It is because it happens to be the first birthday of his daughter Allu Arha.

Whenever the stylish star posted his family photos on his Facebook and Twitter accounts, they have been widely circulated by his fans on the social media. The actor is expected to share some adorable photos featuring him with his daughters on November 21, when she turns 1. They are surely going to be viral.

After Mahesh Babu and Jr NTR, Allu Arjun is another young Telugu actor, who makes time from his busy schedule to spend with his family. He is currently busy shooting for Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India, which features him as a military officer. He is likely to take a break from the shooting to celebrate his daughter Allu Arha's birthday.