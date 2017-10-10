Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has been in good terms with most of the industry people. However, there were rumours that all was not well between Ajay Devgn and Akshay because of Battle of Saragarhi controversy.

Apparently, both the actors are part of their respective movies that will be made on the same topic - Battle of Saragarhi. Ajay will produce and act in his movie, while Akshay will be the lead actor in the film based on the legendary battle of 1897 which will reportedly be co-produced by Karan Johar and Salman Khan.

While reports suggest that Salman has backed out of the project because of his friendship with Ajay, the other two celebs are still part of it.

But it looks like this issue has not affected the friendship of Ajay and Akshay, who have worked together in several movies. The two actors are set to reunite on Akshay Kumar's TV show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Isn't it amazing? The wonderful part is that Akshay will also reunite with Tabu after two decades on-screen. Tabu and Ajay will appear on Akshay's TV show to promote their upcoming movie, Golmaal Again (Golmaal 4).

A source told DNA: "It's going to be a celebrity-studded episode and to make it more entertaining, the makers are planning to get Akshay and Tabu to reprise their hit romantic number Hum Do Premi from Tu Chor Main Sipahi. They will be shooting on October 11."

Golmaal Again team was recently seen on Salman's Bigg Boss 11. Apart from Arshad Warsi, other team members including Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Khemu, Shreyas Talpade, Ajay and director Rohit Shetty appeared on the show.

Now, the team is set to entertain everyone again. The Rohit Shetty directorial is set to hit the screens on October 20.