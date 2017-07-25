Nokia's ultra-budget smartphone dubbed as 'Nokia 2' has allegedly surfaced in a recent GeekBench listing via Twitter. A prolific tipster @krispitech has shared the screenshot of the GeekBench listing in his latest tweet showcasing the key specs of the handset.

The benchmark listing confirms the device's codename as 'Unknown Heart', which has been identified by the tipster as Nokia 2 that's powered by Snapdragon 212 SoC. A closer look at the listing reveals that the device will feature a quad-core processor clocked at 1.27GHz and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

New Nokia low-end device (Nokia 2?) with Snapdragon 212 & 1GB RAM spotted on Geekbench. pic.twitter.com/xJ0F0GXXpB — krispitech (@krispitech) July 25, 2017

Recently, there has been a spate of leaks surrounding Nokia's upcoming flagship Nokia 9 as well as the dual camera phone Nokia 8 as HMD Global is prepping their launch. Both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 are rumoured to feature dual rear camera, Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

With Nokia making its grand comeback with the release of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in February, we can expect HMD Global to rev-up the sales numbers with its two most-anticipated premium handsets, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9. And, Nokia 2 will cover the entry-level segment.

While Nokia 8 is going to be announced on August 16, there is still no word on the launch or announcement details for the flagship Nokia 9.

Given the rumours so far, Nokia 8 is expected to ship with a large 5.7-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, a physical Home button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a 13MP main camera with laser autofocus and an LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and run Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It is expected to have a 6GB or 8GB RAM, a 64GB and 128GB internal storage memory (with microSD expansion slot), a 22MP main camera with Zeiss optics, a 12MP front-snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.