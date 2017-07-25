Legendary Nokia 3310 makes a comeback Close
Nokia's ultra-budget smartphone dubbed as 'Nokia 2' has allegedly surfaced in a recent GeekBench listing via Twitter. A prolific tipster @krispitech has shared the screenshot of the GeekBench listing in his latest tweet showcasing the key specs of the handset.

Nokia 2 and Nokia 3
Nokia 2 and Nokia 3 images leaked via BaiduBaidu

The benchmark listing confirms the device's codename as 'Unknown Heart', which has been identified by the tipster as Nokia 2 that's powered by Snapdragon 212 SoC. A closer look at the listing reveals that the device will feature a quad-core processor clocked at 1.27GHz and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat out-of-the-box.

Recently, there has been a spate of leaks surrounding Nokia's upcoming flagship Nokia 9 as well as the dual camera phone Nokia 8 as HMD Global is prepping their launch. Both the Nokia 8 and Nokia 9 are rumoured to feature dual rear camera, Snapdragon 835 processor and Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS.

With Nokia making its grand comeback with the release of Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 in February, we can expect HMD Global to rev-up the sales numbers with its two most-anticipated premium handsets, Nokia 8 and Nokia 9. And, Nokia 2 will cover the entry-level segment. 

While Nokia 8 is going to be announced on August 16, there is still no word on the launch or announcement details for the flagship Nokia 9.

Given the rumours so far, Nokia 8 is expected to ship with a large 5.7-inch 2K display, Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor paired with 4GB/6GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal storage, a physical Home button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, a 13MP main camera with laser autofocus and an LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

On the other hand, the Nokia 9 is expected to sport a 5.5-inch QHD OLED display with 1,440x2,560 screen resolution, powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, and run Android 7.1.2 Nougat. It is expected to have a 6GB or 8GB RAM, a 64GB and 128GB internal storage memory (with microSD expansion slot), a 22MP main camera with Zeiss optics, a 12MP front-snapper, and a 3,800mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 support.

