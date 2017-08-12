Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has allegedly shown up in a recent Geekbench report ahead of its expected launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event in New York City on August 23. The Geekbench listing confirms the model number of the device as 'SM-N950F' along with some of its key specifications.

With just a few days left for the launch, folks at Android Headlines have spotted the upcoming flagship phone in a Geekbench listing, wherein the 'F' in the model number clearly hints at a European release followed by other global markets. The handset is confirmed to come with a single SIM slot, besides featuring the Exynos 8895 SoC clocked at 1.69GHz along the lines of Galaxy S8 (SM-G950F).

The benchmark listing also confirms 6GB of RAM on the Note 8, which is in line with earlier rumours and leaks. Furthermore, the flagship phone is listed with Android 7.1.1 onboard which clarifies that it will boot the Android Nougat OS out-of-the-box with the company's custom UI on top. The device is expected to get the highly-anticipated Android O update soon as prolific tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) has confirmed its launch date for August 21 via Twitter.

Android O release scheduled for the week of 8/21, "most likely on the 21st itself." — Evan Blass (@evleaks) August 12, 2017

Among other key features, the Note 8 is expected to sport a 6.3-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display with 18:5:9 aspect ratio. The display is also said to be pressure-sensitive to enable 3D Touch gestures.

The Note 8 is also touted to be the first Samsung device to feature 12MP dual cameras at the back and a fixed optical zoom. It will also include an 8MP front-facing selfie camera.

According to a Vietnamese site called Samsungvgn.com, the upcoming flagship galaxy phone is expected to be available in eight colour variants including gold, midnight black, arctic silver, orchid grey or violet, coral blue, dark blue, pink and deep sea blue.

ETNews reports that the Note 8 will be bundled with a free transparent case in select markets, wherein the case could be priced around Rs. 1,100 to Rs. 1,600. In other words, the transparent case will not be part of the bundled offer in Russia, Europe and the US.

It must be noted that the Galaxy Note 8 will be available in two processor configurations depending on the country or region where it is launched. The US variant will ship with the Snapdragon 835 SoC while the non-US markets will get the Exynos 8895 SoC. Both the variants are expected to ship with at least 64GB of onboard storage that can be upgraded up to 256GB via microSD expansion slot.

As far as its pricing is concerned, the Note 8 is touted to be the most expensive Samsung phone yet. The handset is expected to retail around $1,000 in the Korean market while other markets might see a price hike of $100.