The alleged mastermind behind the September 11, 2001 attacks on the US twin towers, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed wrote a letter to the former US President Barack Obama in 2015 accusing America of bringing the attacks on itself. Mohammad called the attacks a "natural reaction" to America's "destructive policies."

Mohammed wrote the 18-page letter in 2015, however it was only recently sent to the White House during the final days of Obama's presidency. According to a report in the Miami Herald, the delivery of the letter was ordered by a military judge at Guantanamo Bay.

Mohammed is currently in the infamous Guatanamo jail in Cuba and is one of the few detainees remaining at the prison. Reports state that Mohammed's letter starts with calling Obama an "evildoer" and "the head of the snake" states that it is beneath him to address the letter directly to the US President, according to The Washington Post.

"It was not we who started the war against you in 9/11; it was you and your dictators in our land," he wrote in the letter. Mohammed, who is in the midst of a series of pretrial hearing, said that God was on the side of the plane hijackers on the day of the attack when airplanes were guided into the twin towers in New York, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.

"Allah aided us in conducting 9/11, destroying the capitalist economy, catching you with your pants down, and exposing all the hypocrisy of your long-held claim to democracy and freedom," Mohammed wrote.

He listed many grievances in the letter, including America's "brutal and savage massacres" from Vietnam to the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. However, he focused his rage on the plight of Palestinians and US support for Israel and the "occupier Jews."

"Your hands are still wet with the blood of our brothers and sisters and children who were killed in Gaza," he wrote in the opening paragraph. He also sent a 51-page manuscript along with the letter titled, "Shall I Die when the Crusaders Carry out the Death Sentence? The Truth about Death."