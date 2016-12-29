Allari Naresh's Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam to clash with Nara Rohit's Appatlo Okadundevadu at box office

Allari Naresh's most-awaited movie Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam (IDNB), which will be released in theatres on December 30, will clash with Nara Rohit's Appatlo Okadundevadu at the box office this weekend.

Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam is a horror comedy movie. G Nageshwar Reddy has written the script and directed the film, which is produced by BVSN Prasad under the banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Allari Naresh and Kruthika Jayakumar have essayed the lead roles, while Rajendra Prasad and Posani Krishna Murali appear in supporting roles in the movie. Sai Karthik has composed the music for the film.

The movie's posters, teasers, music and trailer have generated a lot of curiosity about Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam and viewers are eagerly waiting to watch it. The movie was initially slated to be released in October, but it was postponed following the demonetisation decision by the government. Now, the film is slated to hit the screens this Friday.

Appatlo Okadundevadu is an action-thriller film, which is based on the real events that unfolded between 1992 and 1996 in Hyderabad. It is being publicised as a unique film, and not another run-of-the-mill commercial entertainer. Sagar K Chandra of Ayyare fame has written and directed the film, which has been produced by Prashanti and Krishna Vijay.

Nara Rohit, Sree Vishnu and Taniya Hope have played the lead roles in Appatlo Okadundevadu. The film also stars Brahmaji, Rajiv Kanakala, Ajay, Prabhas Srinu, Sreenivas Reddy, Satyadev, Sasha Singh and Kalicharan Sanjay in supporting roles. Sai Karthik has composed the music for the movie, while Naveen Yadav handled the cinematography. The film is also scheduled to be released in theatres on December 30.

Intlo Deyyam Nakem Bhayam and Appatlo Okadundevadu belong to two different genres and both have got a good amount of publicity. But the Allari Naresh-starrer is a notch bigger than the Nara Rohit-starrer in terms of hype, promotion and screen count, and is expected to lead the race at the box office.