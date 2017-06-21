Allari Naresh, who is known for comedy movies, seems to have signed a biggie. He will share screen space with none other than Mahesh Babu. The credit for bringing the actors goes to Vamsi Paidipally, who is returning after the hit movie, Oopiri (Thozha in Tamil), according to reports.

In his previous movie, Vamsi Paidipally had cast stars like Nagarjuna and Karthi in the lead roles. Both the stars had equal importance in the story, and he had brought the best out of the two actors. Now, the director is said to have signed up Allari Naresh to play an important role in the film, which is currently being referred to by fans as Mahesh 25.

Allari Naresh has been part of a couple of multi-starrers and his decision to act in the movie does not come as a surprise. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu was recently a part of Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, which also featured Venkatesh in an equally important role.

Coming to the heroine, the makers are said to have approached a few big names and Pooja Hegde is one of the contenders. But nothing has been formally announced yet.

The upcoming movie, which marks a landmark 25th movie of Mahesh Babu, is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Ashwini Dutt. The project will begin once the Dookudu star wraps up his upcoming film, Koratala Siva's Bharath Ane Nenu.