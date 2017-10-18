Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, his brother Zoravar and mother Shabnam are in some legal trouble as Yuvraj's sister-in-law has filed a case of domestic violence against the three.

Zoravar's wife and Yuvraj's sister-in-law Akanksha Sharma, who is also a former Bigg Boss contestant, filed the case against them alleging that they used to cause her mental and financial torture.

According to her lawyer, when Zoravar and his mother used to force her to have a baby, Yuvraj too had pressurised her abiding by his mother's words.

"Yuvraj was a mute spectator to the suffering caused to my client by Zoravar and his mother. When Yuvraj and Zoravar's mother were pressurising Akanksha to have a baby, Yuvraj too had joined in to do the same. He too told Akanksha 'to have a baby'. He was hand-in-glove with his mother," one entertainment portal quoted her lawyer as saying.

While this is the first time that Zoravar's estranged wife Akanksha has filed a police complaint against Yuvraj and his family, the issue is not a new one. She had made series of serious allegations against them in the past as well.

Akanksha had earlier said that her husband was never interested in getting intimate with her, and on the other side, her mother-in-law used to force her to get pregnant. Akanksha had said that she and Zoravar had never gotten intimate even though they had stayed together for four months.

WHO IS AKANKSHA SHARMA?

Hailing from a rich business family in Gurgaon, Akanksha has had a luxurious life. However, she became a known name only after marrying Yuvraj's brother Zoravar. She was one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 10 and was known for her outspoken nature.

The young lady is a professional swimmer and has a knack for painting and writing. Apart from being a part of Bigg Boss, she came into the spotlight more after making allegations against Singh's family.