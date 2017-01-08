Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (January 8) announced that Persons of India Origin (PIO) cards must be converted to Overseas Indian Citizenship (OCI) cards by June 30, 2017.

PM Modi was speaking at the 14th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas — the largest gathering of Indians living abroad — in Bengaluru.

Here is all you need to know about the new guideline:

What is a PIO Card ?

A Person of Indian Origin (PIO) card is an identification that is issued to a person of Indian origin who also holds a passport in a country other than Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, China, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. This scheme was withdrawn by the Centre and merged with the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card scheme on January 9, 2015.

What is an OCI Card ?

It is being said at some quarters that an OCI card allows an individual to have dual citizenship. This is not true.

Persons of Indian Origin under certain categories who migrated from India and acquired the citizenship of a foreign country, except Pakistan and Bangladesh or such other country as the Central government may specify are eligible to be granted an OCI if their home countries allow dual citizenship under their local laws.

How to convert PIO card to OCI card ?

All PIO card-holders can convert to OCI card-holders by registering themselves here: https://passport.gov.in/oci/

Instructions For PIO Card Holders who wish to convert to OCI Card Holders:

1. Read all instructions carefully before starting the registration process.

It is compulsory to upload the images of the applicant and his/her signature during the OCI registration.

Both images must be in JPEG format with a maximum size of 200 kb.

The height and width of both the images must be according to the specifications mentioned on the link provided above.

Applicants need to be ready with both the images before starting the process.

2. Start OCI registration (in lieu of valid PIO card) and fill all the required details.

3. Provide valid PIO card details at the place specified. PIO card should be valid as on January 9, 2015.

4. Complete Part B of the registration process.

5. An individual with a valid PIO card as on January 9, 2015, must upload a copy of their valid passport and a copy of their PIO card along with application. The applicants can submit their applications online in the concerned Mission within the jurisdiction of their place of residence.

6. No registration fee will be charged for such applications. However, SMS/Fax/Agent charges, as applicable, will be levied on the applicant(s).

Eligibility Criteria for registration as OCI cardholder:

A foreign national who:

was a citizen of India at the time of, or at any time after 26th January, 1950

was eligible to become a citizen of India on 26th January, 1950

belonged to a territory that became part of India after 15th August, 1947

is a child or a grandchild or a great grandchild of such a citizen

is a minor child of such persons mentioned above

is a minor child and whose both parents are citizens of India or one of the parents is a citizen of India

Spouses of OCI Cardholders:

Spouse of foreign origin of an Indian citizen or spouse of foreign origin of an OCI cardholder whose marriage has been registered and survived for a continuous period of two years or more immediately before the presentation of the OCI application is also eligible for registration as OCI cardholder.

Any individual, who or either of whose parents or grandparents or great grandparents is or had been a citizen of Pakistan, Bangladesh or such other country as the Central Government may specify, is not eligible for registration as an OCI cardholder.