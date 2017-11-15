Finally, the sublime moment came to the India's second largest software exporting company, when Infosys co-founder N R Narayana Murthy said stability is back at Infosys and 'all is well' under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani.

"Absolutely, all is well. Remember, in my speech with the investors, we said that now we have Nandan as the chairman, we can all sleep well. He is a very organised person," Murthy told ET Now on the sidelines of the award function at their Bengaluru Campus.

Co-founder Nandan Nilekani took the charge as the non-executive chairman of Bengaluru-based IT major after its first non-founder CEO Vishal Sikka quit on August 18 citing 'criticism from the co-founders over strategy and compensation.'

However, last month, Murthy raised his concerns and said that he was "disappointed" as the board has still not addressed questions that he raised about poor governance and excessive severance payments.

"I stand by every question on poor governance raised in my speech to Infosys investors dated 29 August 2017. The fact remains that none of these questions has been answered by the Infosys board with the transparency it deserves. I am disappointed," Murthy wrote in the statement on October 25.

The 71-year-old industry veteran was at the Infosys headquarter on Wednesday to announce the winners of Infosys Science Foundation awards along with non-executive chairman Nandan Nilekani and other founders.

Murthy further told ET Now that, "His (Nilekani) strength is the simplification of complex ideas. There are lots of complexities and he has his hands full. Let's leave it to him and let's keep quiet so that he can do his job well."

Last month after declaring the quarterly result, Nilekani declared that the company had found no evidence of wrongdoing in the $200 million acquisition of Israeli firm Panaya back in 2015.

"Let me say that the investigations were regarding the (Panaya) matter and we've said that there is no merit in the allegations of wrongdoing," Nilekani said.

On making the investigation public, which is one of the demands raised by Murthy, Nilekani said, "Publishing additional details of the (Panaya) investigation would inhibit the company's ability to conduct effective investigations on any matter in the future."

When the reporter asked about the next chief executive officer (CEO), Murthy said: "Nandan himself has been a CEO and he knows what he requires and there is no need for advice."

After the unceremonious exit of Vishal Sikka in mid-August, the software major has been aggressively looking for a CEO to lead the company from the front.