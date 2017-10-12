Friday Film House — the production house that started its journey in Mollywood with Fahadh Faasil-starrer Friday in 2012 — has so far bankrolled some good projects in Malayalam.

However, a tiff between its co-owners Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas turned ugly after Sandra registered a police complaint against her business partner at the Elamakkara police station in Ernakulam on January 3.

The actress had then alleged she was attacked and threatened by Vijay, who in turn had claimed it was a fake case filed by his "most trusted friend".

Within days, the duo reacted saying they had settled all issues between them, and blamed a few "toxic" friends for a big crack in their friendship. And the entire film fraternity rejoiced upon hearing the news.

The duo announced months before the incident that they would produce Angamaly Diaries, but soon after the controversy, Sandra's name was removed from the posters of Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial and Jayasurya's Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu sequel, giving clear indication that she was being removed from the production team.

Now, Vijay has posted a photo of them together with an advocate named Premraj Menon on social media, as confirmation that confirmed that "all is well" between them.

With this latest revelation, it is assumed that Vijay and Sandra will be co-producing many more movies in Malayalam under the Friday Film House banner.

Meanwhile, after Aadu 2, the production house will be bankrolling the sequel of Dhyan Sreenivasan, Namitha Pramod, Aju Varghese and Neeraj Madhav's comedy entertainer Adi Kapyare Kootamani.

