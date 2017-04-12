Reports of Sushant Singh Rajput and Kriti Sanon's break-up have been doing the rounds for some time now, but the recent images have a different story to tell. While they have not admitted that they are a couple yet, the relationship rumours have been the talk of the town for a long time.

Sushant, who is currently in news for his latest car purchase, was spotted taking his rumoured lady love for a drive. Sushant posted a picture on social media, in which he is seen with his new blue Maserati Quattroporte sports car, worth over Rs 1.55 crore.

The couple has been dogged by break-up rumours for the last few weeks and this is the first time that they have been seen together since the reports. While Sushant drove the blue beast with style, Kriti looked a bit awkward as shutterbugs took their pictures.

However, fans will be happy to know that all is well between the two. Fans will also get to see their amazing chemistry in their upcoming movie, Raabta. Slated to be released on June 9, Raabta is their first movie together.

Check out Kriti and Sushant's pictures with their new car: