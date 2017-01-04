The friendship shared by Malayalam actors Vijay Babu and Sandra Thomas is well known in the industry, and they co-own popular production house Friday Film House, which has bankrolled many successful hits in Mollywood. However, the duo has now hit the headlines for the wrong reasons leaving a crack in their relationship.

Sandra was allegedly attacked by Vijay, following which she registered a police complaint against her business partner at Elamakkara police station in Ernakulam on January 3. According to the complaint, Vijay assaulted and threatened the actress, who is reportedly admitted at a private hospital in the city.

However, Vijay has come forward slamming the fake case registered against him by Sandra, whom he calls the "most trusted friend." The actor claims that Sandra and her husband Wilson have filed a wrong case to take over the business property, and added that he will prove the truth behind it. "Friends , a fake case is filed against me by my most trusted partner and her husband for the sake for taking over business property which I disputed . I shall prove it otherwise and will be fine . Thank you for the concerns . Shall update," Vijay posted on his Facebook page on Tuesday, January 4.

Many celebrities like Aju Varghese, Sarayu Mohan, Rajith Menon, Aneesh G Menon have come forward requesting the business partners to resolve the matters soon.

Aju Varghese

Vijay etta, may you both get over this soon. Stay strong

Sarayu

U both Get over this soon and shine more smartly ☺

Rajith Menon

may u both get over this and come back strongly..........god bless vijayetta

Aneesh G Menon

Vijayetta.. You are a Vry strong person.. Godbless u.. Cooool

everything will be fine..

Friday Film House, which has produced movies like Philips and the Monkey Pen,

Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Peruchazi and Aadu Oru Bheekarajeeviyanu, among many others is currently bankrolling Lijo Jose Pellissery's directorial venture Angamaly Diaries, which is being scripted by actor Chemban Vinod Jose. They have also committed to Lijo's upcoming movie starring megastar Mammootty in the lead role. The production house had also bagged the distribution rights of Ilayathalapathy Vijay's blockbuster Theri in Kerala.