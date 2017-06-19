That Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar are best of friends in the industry is a well-known fact, but it seems like all is not well between the celebs of late.

According to reports, Kareena had a short discussion with Karan regarding a film, the story of which had the actress excited. However, since then Kareena has been waiting for further development in the project but sadly, Karan is taking things a tad slow as he is unable to take time off from attending to his kids, Yash and Roohi, Asian Age reported.

Apparently, the actress wants to plan her next project after Veerey Di Wedding well in advance to spend time with her six-month-old baby Taimur. But with KJo delaying the project, Kareena is extremely upset.

To add to this, Kareena is miffed with the filmmaker-producer after he opted to launch Sridevi's daughter Jhanvi Kapoor with Sairaat remake instead of her step-daughter Sara Ali Khan.

With the relationship allegedly on the rocks, we wonder if Karan-Kareena's relationship will also see the same fate as that of Karan and Kajol.

The Dharma Production head honcho's and Kajol's 25-year friendship hit a roadblock last year after the latter supported her husband Ajay Devgn, who claimed Karan bribed Kamaal R Khan to sabotage Ajay's Shivaay, which clashed with Karan's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil at the box office.