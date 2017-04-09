For the past couple of months, breakup rumours of the alleged couple, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, have been doing the rounds. However, it was later reported that the couple had been advised by Padmavati director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to avoid public appearances together as both their on-screen characters demand it.

However, the recent buzz is that all is not well between the Bajirao Mastani couple. Deepika is apparently upset with her beau for ignoring her.

"Ranveer and Deepika may have been snapped leaving together at the airport but it is said that the problem between them has not been resolved. Deepika is apparently bit stressed because Ranveer has not been informing her about his whereabouts regularly. He has been seen spending time with some of his friends and attending events but has not been keeping her in the loop," a source told Catch News.

Meanwhile, Padmavati will see Deepika as queen of Chittor, Rani Padmavati, while Ranveer will be seen as ruler Alauddin Khilji. Shahid Kapoor will essay the role of Rani Padmavati's husband, Raja Ratan Singh of Chittor.

Recently, Padmavati's shoot was stalled after some miscreants vandalised the sets in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. A few months ago, the shooting at Jaipur, Rajasthan was disrupted by members of fringe groups over alleged bending of historical facts.