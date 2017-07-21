Star Plus' Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? season 3, which was launched a few weeks ago, has been receiving mixed response from viewers. Starring television heartthrob Barun Sobti, the much-loved franchise has Shivani Tomar romancing Barun in the third instalment.

While the show has managed to entertain a large section of fans, it seems all is not well on the sets. According to India Forums report, Barun aka Advay Singh Raizada and Riitu Shivpuri, who plays the role of Indrani are not in good terms. The report said both the actors were involved in a cold war and their animosity was evident to all on the sets.

Barun Sobti hopes fans don't hate him in his comeback show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? Season 3

However, considering that Barun is a peace loving person and has never indulged in any argument on sets, the report seems to be baseless. Riitu too has denied the report claiming that she enjoys working with the team. Producer Gul Khan said that there is no truth in the report.

Meanwhile, ardent fans of the show continue to bash the makers for replacing Barun's Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon? co-star Sanaya Irani with Shivani in the new season.

Barun and Sanaya's chemistry in the first season was the highlight of the show and the on-screen couple was loved by millions. Such was the craze for the on-screen couple that Barun's exit from the first season resulted in the show losing its Television Rating Points (TRPs) and eventually going off the air.