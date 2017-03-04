Of late, rumour has been doing the rounds that all is not well between Bollywood couple Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. The reason for it is said to be their difference in opinions over their 5-year-old daughter Aaradhya's career.

According to Hindi publication Amar Ujala, Abhishek wants to launch his little one as a child artiste so that she can master the art of acting, which would, in turn, help her establish herself as a successful Bollywood actress in future. However, the former Miss World is unhappy with the idea and wants her daughter to stay away from the limelight.

The report, however, does not match an earlier statement that Abhishek had made about his daughter joining Bollywood in future. During a Twitter interaction with fans last year, the Housefull 3 actor had said that he would want Aaradhya to do whatever makes her happy.

"I would like my daughter to do whatever she chooses to do and whatever she loves to do. As a kid I was told to do what made me happy and I want her to do what makes her happy. Whatever it is I will be happy," he had said.

Hence, the recent report of the fight between the junior Bachchan couple may not, after all, turn out to be true.