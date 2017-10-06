Is actor Dileep a real culprit in the sensational actress' assault case? Did he give 'quotation' (contract) to the main accused Pulsar Suni to assault her and record it on mobile camera? Why did the court deny his bail plea four times if he is innocent? People have several doubts in mind. On the other hand, there are a section of fans who strongly believe the actor was trapped by some influential people.

Nobody has a conclusive answer for these and the case is not closed yet. Nonetheless, a heated debate is on, taking sides, passing judgements and fighting each other. Amidst the hue and cry, a viral post by a Facebook page named Loser's Media made its way into the debate and left a very bad taste. It has since been deleted as it drew flak from all corners.

Netizens are confused as they couldn't make it out whether the admin of the page was trying to support the Janapriyanayakan or speaking against him.

"All the feminists who spoke against Ettan are better be warned," it said. " Remember this, Kerala is yet to see the real quotation. If Dileepettan (referring to actor Dileep) wants it so, you will end up as sleazy MMS in the mobilephones of young men here in no time. #Dileep ettan returns [translated from Malayalam], reads the Facebook post purpotedly posted by the fans of Dileep.

Malayalam actress Rima Kallingal, who openly raised her voice in support of the abducted actress, who is her close friend, has now reacted to the viral FB post after the victim herself sent the screenshot to her.

"I think I have a duty to tell her that all our men shouldn't be ashamed for the acts of a few and that we women should stand with the real men of this state. And it is time we save them," Rima posted on her social media page.

It is time we save our real men from the kind who spew expletives on a woman and make her take down a Pulimurugan review and bring shame to Mohanlal and all the real men out there. Save them from the kind who make Lichi cry 'on live' and bring shame to Mammooty and all the real men out there. Read more: Anna Rajan says sorry to Mammootty, Dulquer fans; Rima Kallingal asks why and what is Lichi apologising for? From the kind who Post a Facebook message like this and spread the message that Dileep indeed has given the quotation and is capable of much more, when he might actually just want to reflect on his life after 85 days in jail.

The outspoken actress has also requested to save real men and younger generation as these posts will create a false impression that insulting women is a symbol of heroism or machoism.

"Save our real men and a younger generation from the belief that this is machoism and heroism. Save them from looking like idiots cos they are clubbed with these brainless dimwits. We as a society need to tell my friend and the world that, 100 people who distribute sweets out side the jail and copy paste from fake profiles like cowards are not the real men of our society. These are not the men we want to be friends with, fall in love with, spend our lives with, enjoy a drink with, celebrate with and trust with all our hearts. Can the real men out there please stand up and take a bow❤ [sic]," Rima concludes her FB post.

Many netizens have also criticised the admin of Loser's Media for posting the distasteful post.

Lakshmi

Loser's Media really???so r u saying that dileep is the kind of person who destroys girl's lives??? get a life u sicko...Dear friends.... This page is an insult to dileep fans and girls alike....report it...

Sowmya Vidyadhar

It means NOTHING to the women of the world

if a tiny, foolish section of the society assumes that this man's freedom means celebration.

However, after facing backlash from the netizens, Loser's Media had deleted the post and apologised for their mistake before deleting the page.

Nevertheless, until and unless the court pronounce Dileep guilty, how can people take a stand in the case, as most of us know the actor only through the characters he essayed on screen?

