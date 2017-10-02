All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) has announced the list of movies to be screened as part of Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film-based events in the country, which will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad from Dec 1-4.
After the grand success of the first two editions, ALIIFF is being considered as one of Asia's best film festivals. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1,000 film submissions from over 80 countries. Among them, more than 130 films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and categories and more than eight non-competition categories.
"We have selected some of the best works in contemporary cinema which include films that have won international recognition for ALIIFF 2017. It is a matter of great pride that we are showcasing movies from more than 50 countries. It underlines the reputation and credibility of ALIIFF. We believe that this will play a pivotal role in promoting Film Tourism in India apart from strengthening cultural relations and knowledge exchange," said Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy.
Sohan Roy, director of Hollywood movie Dam999, spearheads 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood which aims at elevating Indian film industry to global standards in the next five years through a consortium of 2,000 Indian billionaires and corporates. He was listed in Top Powerful and Influential Leaders in Middle East 2017 released by Forbes Middle East.
The Rs 70,000 crore Project Indywood aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 100,000 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.
Renowned filmmaker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal is chairing the event as the Festival Director. "ALIIFF 2017 brings together the best of Indian Cinema to showcase to the world. It is an excellent platform for all film professionals and cineastes of the country to come together," said Shyam Benegal.
Nisha Joseph, Artistic Director, ALIIFF said, "The selection criteria and process were competitive. We were forced to leave out many brilliant movies. ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal, a legend in Indian Film Industry. Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11 Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year. We are offering our delegates a complete package of International cinema."
Check the list of films to be screened at the festival below:
1 International Competition for Feature Films
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|AREA
|Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio
|Philippines
|2016
|106 Mins
|THE SIS
|Marjan Ashrafizadeh
|Iran
|2016
|94 Mins
|FEAST OF VARANASI
|Rajan Patel
|UK
|2016
|93 Mins
|TRAIN TRAVELERS DIARY
|Miloš Radović
|Serbia
|2016
|85 Mins
|HELSMAN (KASHTIBAN)
|Majid Esmaeili-Parsa
|Iran
|2016
|85 Mins
|SAAWAN
|Farhan Alam
|USA
|2017
|138 Mins
|NOWHERE TO HIDE
|Farhan Alam
|Norway
|2016
|86 Mins
2 International Competition for Debute Director's Films
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|BILU: A DEMON WITHIN
|Indrasis Acharya
|India
|2016
|129 Mins
|MAHEMIR
|Anjum Shahzad
|Pakistan
|2016
|146 Mins
|SAUTI (VOICE)
|Gayle Nosal & Beret E. Strong
|USA
|2017
|74 Mins
|2001: WHILE KUBRICK WAS IN SPACE
|Gabriel Nicoli
|Argentina
|2016
|76 Mins
|THE FORSAKEN
|Jiju Antony
|India
|2017
|81 Mins
|APRICOT GROVES
|Pouria Heidary Oureh
|Armenia
|2016
|80 Mins
|6 AND 1 (IN THE MIND)
|Lachezar Petrov
|Bulgaria
|2016
|91 Mins
3 International Competition for Indywood Panorama
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|ALIFA
|Deep Choudhury
|India
|2016
|109 Mins
|CHENNAI VIDUTHY
|Sheby Chawghat
|India
|2017
|94 Mins
|THE HIDDEN CORNER
|Jaicheng Jai Dohutia
|India
|2016
|83 Mins
|PALYADAWASI
|Pragati Kolage
|India
|2017
|120 Mins
|RAILWAY CHILDREN
|Prithvi Konanur
|India
|2016
|115 Mins
|RAKTHAM (THE BLOOD)
|Rajesh Touchriver
|India
|2017
|125 Mins
|KALICHAAT
|Sudhanshu Sharma
|India
|2016
|70 Mins
4 International Competition for Short Films
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|TAKE THE REINS
|Emma Barrett
|USA
|2016
|17 Mins
|MEMORY HOSPITAL
|Pedro Paulo de Andrade
|Brazil
|2016
|18 Mins
|CHUDALA
|Maaria Sayed
|India
|2016
|14 Mins
|BITCHBOY
|Måns Berthas
|Sweden
|2016
|15 Mins
|VISION
|Soheil Amirsharifi
|Iran
|2016
|14 Mins
|CALAMITY
|Maxime Feyers
|Belgium
|2017
|20 Mins
|IT COMES FROM THE HEAVENS
|Odren Romero
|Cuba
|2017
|19 Mins
|ME (ASMAD)
|Prabhjit Dhamija
|India
|2016
|30 Mins
|LIMIT
|Javad Daraei
|Iran
|2017
|9 Mins
|MY FRIEND NAIM
|José Luis López Ortiz
|Spain
|2017
|12 Mins
|REFRACTION
|Mirko Grillini
|Australia
|2017
|18 Mins
|EVERYDAY
|Philippe ORREINDY
|France
|2017
|14 Mins
|BUILDING NO.13
|Amir Gholami
|Iran
|2016
|11 Mins
|NUMBNESS
|Milad Jarmooz
|Iran
|2017
|13 Mins
|UNNATURAL SELECTION
|Geneviève Delouche
|France
|2017
|15 Mins
|MEMORY OF WATER: VIDEOTONEPOEMSTM SUITE III
|Payson R. Stevens
|India
|2017
|3 Mins
|MARY MOTHER
|Sadam Wahidi
|Afghanistan
|2016
|19 Mins
|THE KILL
|Anay Tarnekar
|USA
|2016
|16 Mins
|KEEP GOING
|Lin, Ya-yu
|Taiwan
|2014
|21 Mins
|KILL OFF
|Genevieve Clay-Smith
|Australia
|2016
|16 Mins
5 International Competition for Student Short Films
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|SANYOG
|Aly Rana
|India
|2016
|19 Mins
|BEER AND CALIPPO
|Paul Ploberger
|Austria
|2016
|28 Mins
|HELP WANTED
|Jacquile Kambo
|Canada
|2016
|15 Mins
|THE LOUDEST SILENCE
|Marccela Moreno
|Brazil
|2016
|15 Mins
|ANTICIPATIONS
|Mauro Walker
|Switzerland
|2016
|3 Mins
|BONUSMOTHER
|Sebastian C Christensen
|Denmark
|2017
|7 Mins
|BLACK IN WHITE
|Valter Sousa Rege
|Brazil
|2016
|15 Mins
|ROUND TWO
|Hagai Adorian
|Israel
|2017
|27 Mins
|PAYDAY
|Felix Kempter
|Germany
|2017
|20 Mins
|THE CAGE
|Jiawei LIN
|Germany
|2017
|20 Mins
|THE PIXIE FIGHTERS
|Dani Schoffman
|USA
|2016
|15 Mins
|FOR ISABELLE
|Tilly Hobkirk
|Australia
|2017
|3 Mins
|SAPMI - THE WAY OF BEING
|Arttu Nieminen
|Finland
|2017
|16 Mins
|IF WE DIE TOMORROW: SáRA, EMMA AND IMAGES OF GROWING UP
|Lena
Kusnierikova
|Slovakia
|2016
|25 Mins
6 International Competition for Documentaries
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|SEDUCTION LTD
|Anat Vovnoboy
|Israel
|2016
|50 Mins
|THE MIGRUMPIES
|Arman T. Riahi
|Austria
|2016
|98 Mins
|IN RETURN: JUST A BOOK
|SHINY JACOB BENJAMIN
|India
|2016
|44 Mins
|WE CAME IN SPRING CARTS
|Clive Read
|South Africa
|2016
|41 Mins
|NIGHT
|Gül Büyükbeşe
|Turkey
|2016
|45 Mins
|YKT MUMBAI
|OP Srivastava
|India
|2016
|48 Mins
|COUNTER HISTORIES : Rock Hill
|Frederick Taylor
|USA
|2016
|53 Mins
7 Environmental / Sustainability Films
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|THE STOLEN RIVER
|Krisztina Danka
|USA
|2017
|39 Mins
|DIDI CONTRACTOR: MARRYING THE EARTH TO THE BUILDING
|Steffi Giaracuni
|Switzerland
|2016
|81 Mins
|SAVE ME
|Mohsen Nabavi
|Iran
|2016
|11 Mins
|IN SEARCH OF LIFE
|Paul Sta. Ana
|Philippines
|2015
|90 Mins
|VAMIZI-CRADLE OF CORA
|Mattias Klum
|Sweden
|2016
|52 mins
|URMILA - MY MEMORY IS MY POWER
|Susan Gluth
|Germany
|2016
|87 mins
|SUNDARBANS: RISING WATER, EBBING LIFE
|Dheeraj Sarthak
|India
|2017
|48 mins
8 Short Film Corner
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|THE LITTLE DICTATOR
|Nurith Cohn
|Israel
|2015
|29 mins
|A GRAVE AFFAIR
|Renjit Varma
|India
|2017
|15 mins
|THE ROOF ABOVE US
|Bruno
|Brazil
|2015
|20 mins
|GO PAUL
|Felix Karolus
|Germany
|2017
|17 mins
|MOUSE
|CELINE HELD
|USA
|2017
|11 mins
|NICOLE'S CAGE
|Josef Brandl
|Germany
|2017
|15 mins
|PRINCESS
|Karsten Dahlem
|Germany
|2017
|16 mins
|SUPERHEROES
|Volker Petters
|Germany
|2017
|15 mins
|FORGIVENESS
|Rima Irani
|Lebanon
|2015
|13 mins
|OSCAR
|Veeru Murugappan
|Singapore
|2017
|7 mins
|WHO IS THE CULPRIT
|Jason Jia
|Korea
|2017
|30 mins
|SWEET HEART
|Christo Tomy
|India
|2015
|24 mins
|LIFE OF ARTIST
|Berin Tuzlic
|Bosnia and Herzegovina
|2017
|5 mins
|CHOICE IN QUANTUM
|Yutang Wang
|China
|2016
|17 mins
|BE BOLD
|Arshad Ali
|Malaysia
|2017
|20 mins
|LOLA STILL DANCES
|Ana Mancera
|Mexico
|2016
|25 mins
|LIFTER
|Selkin Fedor
|Russia
|2016
|12 mins
|THE DRIVING SEAT
|Phil Lowe
|UK
|2016
|9 mins
|FELICITA
|Yiannis Zafiris
|Greece
|2016
|10 mins
|APARTMENT 6
|Olzhas Akhmetov
|Kazakhstan
|2015
|18 mins
|BROKEN FLOWER
|Tushnik Chaudhuri
|India
|2017
|35 mins
9 Must Watch Movies
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|SUGAR FIELD
|Maria CORDERO
|DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
|2016
|100 Mins
|DIE BEAUTIFUL
|Jun Robles Lana
|Philippines
|2016
|120 mins
|WAY BACK TO MOTHER
|Soo Sung Lee
|South Korea
|2016
|74 mins
|SOUND OF SILENCE
|Bijukumar Damodaran
|India
|2017
|89 mins
|ACCORDING TO HER
|Estelle Artus
|USA
|2016
|90 mins
|THE CONNECTOR
|Fakhrul Arefeen Khan
|Bangladesh
|2016
|113 mins
|A PAREDE
|Carlos Costa
|Portugal
|2016
|90 mins
|DE POTENTIA DEI
|Ondřej Vavrečka
|Czech Republic
|2016
|66 mins
|I, LUCAS
|Lucas Maldonado
|Colombia
|2016
|71 mins
|ANGAMALI DIARIES
|Lijo Jose Pellissery
|India
|2017
|132 mins
10 Iranian Focus
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|COLD BREATH
|Abbas Raziji
|Iran
|2017
|83 mins
|THE GIRL FROM THE EAST
|Khodadad Jalali
|Iran
|2016
|90 mins
|MAHIN'S ISSUE
|Hossein Tabrizi
|Iran
|2017
|92 mins
Trilogy of Jun Robles Lana
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|SHADOW BEHIND THE MOON
|Jun Robles Lana
|Philippines
|2015
|120 mins
|BARBER'S TALES
|Jun Robles Lana
|Philippines
|2013
|120 mins
|BWAKAW
|Jun Robles Lana
|Philippines
|2012
|110 Mins
Retrospective Section - Shyam Benegal
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|ANKUR
|Shyam Benegal
|India
|1974
|131 mins
|BHUMIKA
|Shyam Benegal
|India
|1977
|142 mins
|MANTHAN
|Shyam Benegal
|India
|1976
|134 Mins
Special Retrospective Section - KG George by Lijin Jose
|Movie
|Director
|Country
|Year
|Runtime
|8 1/2 INTERCUTS- LIFE AND FILMS of KG George
|Lijin Jose
|India
|2017
|120 mins