All Lights India International Film Festival (ALIIFF) has announced the list of movies to be screened as part of Indywood Film Carnival, one of the largest film-based events in the country, which will be held at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad from Dec 1-4.

After the grand success of the first two editions, ALIIFF is being considered as one of Asia's best film festivals. The third edition of ALIIFF has received over 1,000 film submissions from over 80 countries. Among them, more than 130 films have been shortlisted for screening in six competition and categories and more than eight non-competition categories.

"We have selected some of the best works in contemporary cinema which include films that have won international recognition for ALIIFF 2017. It is a matter of great pride that we are showcasing movies from more than 50 countries. It underlines the reputation and credibility of ALIIFF. We believe that this will play a pivotal role in promoting Film Tourism in India apart from strengthening cultural relations and knowledge exchange," said Indywood Founder Director Sohan Roy.

Sohan Roy, director of Hollywood movie Dam999, spearheads 10 billion US dollar Project Indywood which aims at elevating Indian film industry to global standards in the next five years through a consortium of 2,000 Indian billionaires and corporates. He was listed in Top Powerful and Influential Leaders in Middle East 2017 released by Forbes Middle East.

The Rs 70,000 crore Project Indywood aims at initiating 10,000 new 4K projection multiplex screens, 100,000 2K/4K projection home cinemas, 8K/4Kfilm studios, 100 animation/VFX studios and film schools conforming to international standards.

Renowned filmmaker and Padma Bhushan recipient Shyam Benegal is chairing the event as the Festival Director. "ALIIFF 2017 brings together the best of Indian Cinema to showcase to the world. It is an excellent platform for all film professionals and cineastes of the country to come together," said Shyam Benegal.

Nisha Joseph, Artistic Director, ALIIFF said, "The selection criteria and process were competitive. We were forced to leave out many brilliant movies. ALIIFF 2017 will also showcase a retrospective of Shyam Benegal, a legend in Indian Film Industry. Another highlight will be the trilogy of 11 Palanca Award Winner Filipino Director Jun Robles Lana. ALIIFF will also have a special section dedicated to animation and environmental movies this year. We are offering our delegates a complete package of International cinema."

Check the list of films to be screened at the festival below:

1 International Competition for Feature Films

Movie Director Country Year Runtime AREA Luisito Lagdameo Ignacio Philippines 2016 106 Mins THE SIS Marjan Ashrafizadeh Iran 2016 94 Mins FEAST OF VARANASI Rajan Patel UK 2016 93 Mins TRAIN TRAVELERS DIARY Miloš Radović Serbia 2016 85 Mins HELSMAN (KASHTIBAN) Majid Esmaeili-Parsa Iran 2016 85 Mins SAAWAN Farhan Alam USA 2017 138 Mins NOWHERE TO HIDE Farhan Alam Norway 2016 86 Mins

2 International Competition for Debute Director's Films

Movie Director Country Year Runtime BILU: A DEMON WITHIN Indrasis Acharya India 2016 129 Mins MAHEMIR Anjum Shahzad Pakistan 2016 146 Mins SAUTI (VOICE) Gayle Nosal & Beret E. Strong USA 2017 74 Mins 2001: WHILE KUBRICK WAS IN SPACE Gabriel Nicoli Argentina 2016 76 Mins THE FORSAKEN Jiju Antony India 2017 81 Mins APRICOT GROVES Pouria Heidary Oureh Armenia 2016 80 Mins 6 AND 1 (IN THE MIND) Lachezar Petrov Bulgaria 2016 91 Mins

3 International Competition for Indywood Panorama

Movie Director Country Year Runtime ALIFA Deep Choudhury India 2016 109 Mins CHENNAI VIDUTHY Sheby Chawghat India 2017 94 Mins THE HIDDEN CORNER Jaicheng Jai Dohutia India 2016 83 Mins PALYADAWASI Pragati Kolage India 2017 120 Mins RAILWAY CHILDREN Prithvi Konanur India 2016 115 Mins RAKTHAM (THE BLOOD) Rajesh Touchriver India 2017 125 Mins KALICHAAT Sudhanshu Sharma India 2016 70 Mins

4 International Competition for Short Films

Movie Director Country Year Runtime TAKE THE REINS Emma Barrett USA 2016 17 Mins MEMORY HOSPITAL Pedro Paulo de Andrade Brazil 2016 18 Mins CHUDALA Maaria Sayed India 2016 14 Mins BITCHBOY Måns Berthas Sweden 2016 15 Mins VISION Soheil Amirsharifi Iran 2016 14 Mins CALAMITY Maxime Feyers Belgium 2017 20 Mins IT COMES FROM THE HEAVENS Odren Romero Cuba 2017 19 Mins ME (ASMAD) Prabhjit Dhamija India 2016 30 Mins LIMIT Javad Daraei Iran 2017 9 Mins MY FRIEND NAIM José Luis López Ortiz Spain 2017 12 Mins REFRACTION Mirko Grillini Australia 2017 18 Mins EVERYDAY Philippe ORREINDY France 2017 14 Mins BUILDING NO.13 Amir Gholami Iran 2016 11 Mins NUMBNESS Milad Jarmooz Iran 2017 13 Mins UNNATURAL SELECTION Geneviève Delouche France 2017 15 Mins MEMORY OF WATER: VIDEOTONEPOEMSTM SUITE III Payson R. Stevens India 2017 3 Mins MARY MOTHER Sadam Wahidi Afghanistan 2016 19 Mins THE KILL Anay Tarnekar USA 2016 16 Mins KEEP GOING Lin, Ya-yu Taiwan 2014 21 Mins KILL OFF Genevieve Clay-Smith Australia 2016 16 Mins

5 International Competition for Student Short Films

Movie Director Country Year Runtime SANYOG Aly Rana India 2016 19 Mins BEER AND CALIPPO Paul Ploberger Austria 2016 28 Mins HELP WANTED Jacquile Kambo Canada 2016 15 Mins THE LOUDEST SILENCE Marccela Moreno Brazil 2016 15 Mins ANTICIPATIONS Mauro Walker Switzerland 2016 3 Mins BONUSMOTHER Sebastian C Christensen Denmark 2017 7 Mins BLACK IN WHITE Valter Sousa Rege Brazil 2016 15 Mins ROUND TWO Hagai Adorian Israel 2017 27 Mins PAYDAY Felix Kempter Germany 2017 20 Mins THE CAGE Jiawei LIN Germany 2017 20 Mins THE PIXIE FIGHTERS Dani Schoffman USA 2016 15 Mins FOR ISABELLE Tilly Hobkirk Australia 2017 3 Mins SAPMI - THE WAY OF BEING Arttu Nieminen Finland 2017 16 Mins IF WE DIE TOMORROW: SáRA, EMMA AND IMAGES OF GROWING UP Lena

Kusnierikova Slovakia 2016 25 Mins

6 International Competition for Documentaries

Movie Director Country Year Runtime SEDUCTION LTD Anat Vovnoboy Israel 2016 50 Mins THE MIGRUMPIES Arman T. Riahi Austria 2016 98 Mins IN RETURN: JUST A BOOK SHINY JACOB BENJAMIN India 2016 44 Mins WE CAME IN SPRING CARTS Clive Read South Africa 2016 41 Mins NIGHT Gül Büyükbeşe Turkey 2016 45 Mins YKT MUMBAI OP Srivastava India 2016 48 Mins COUNTER HISTORIES : Rock Hill Frederick Taylor USA 2016 53 Mins

7 Environmental / Sustainability Films

Movie Director Country Year Runtime THE STOLEN RIVER Krisztina Danka USA 2017 39 Mins DIDI CONTRACTOR: MARRYING THE EARTH TO THE BUILDING Steffi Giaracuni Switzerland 2016 81 Mins SAVE ME Mohsen Nabavi Iran 2016 11 Mins IN SEARCH OF LIFE Paul Sta. Ana Philippines 2015 90 Mins VAMIZI-CRADLE OF CORA Mattias Klum Sweden 2016 52 mins URMILA - MY MEMORY IS MY POWER Susan Gluth Germany 2016 87 mins SUNDARBANS: RISING WATER, EBBING LIFE Dheeraj Sarthak India 2017 48 mins

8 Short Film Corner

Movie Director Country Year Runtime THE LITTLE DICTATOR Nurith Cohn Israel 2015 29 mins A GRAVE AFFAIR Renjit Varma India 2017 15 mins THE ROOF ABOVE US Bruno Brazil 2015 20 mins GO PAUL Felix Karolus Germany 2017 17 mins MOUSE CELINE HELD USA 2017 11 mins NICOLE'S CAGE Josef Brandl Germany 2017 15 mins PRINCESS Karsten Dahlem Germany 2017 16 mins SUPERHEROES Volker Petters Germany 2017 15 mins FORGIVENESS Rima Irani Lebanon 2015 13 mins OSCAR Veeru Murugappan Singapore 2017 7 mins WHO IS THE CULPRIT Jason Jia Korea 2017 30 mins SWEET HEART Christo Tomy India 2015 24 mins LIFE OF ARTIST Berin Tuzlic Bosnia and Herzegovina 2017 5 mins CHOICE IN QUANTUM Yutang Wang China 2016 17 mins BE BOLD Arshad Ali Malaysia 2017 20 mins LOLA STILL DANCES Ana Mancera Mexico 2016 25 mins LIFTER Selkin Fedor Russia 2016 12 mins THE DRIVING SEAT Phil Lowe UK 2016 9 mins FELICITA Yiannis Zafiris Greece 2016 10 mins APARTMENT 6 Olzhas Akhmetov Kazakhstan 2015 18 mins BROKEN FLOWER Tushnik Chaudhuri India 2017 35 mins

9 Must Watch Movies

Movie Director Country Year Runtime SUGAR FIELD Maria CORDERO DOMINICAN REPUBLIC 2016 100 Mins DIE BEAUTIFUL Jun Robles Lana Philippines 2016 120 mins WAY BACK TO MOTHER Soo Sung Lee South Korea 2016 74 mins SOUND OF SILENCE Bijukumar Damodaran India 2017 89 mins ACCORDING TO HER Estelle Artus USA 2016 90 mins THE CONNECTOR Fakhrul Arefeen Khan Bangladesh 2016 113 mins A PAREDE Carlos Costa Portugal 2016 90 mins DE POTENTIA DEI Ondřej Vavrečka Czech Republic 2016 66 mins I, LUCAS Lucas Maldonado Colombia 2016 71 mins ANGAMALI DIARIES Lijo Jose Pellissery India 2017 132 mins

10 Iranian Focus

Movie Director Country Year Runtime COLD BREATH Abbas Raziji Iran 2017 83 mins THE GIRL FROM THE EAST Khodadad Jalali Iran 2016 90 mins MAHIN'S ISSUE Hossein Tabrizi Iran 2017 92 mins

Trilogy of Jun Robles Lana

Movie Director Country Year Runtime SHADOW BEHIND THE MOON Jun Robles Lana Philippines 2015 120 mins BARBER'S TALES Jun Robles Lana Philippines 2013 120 mins BWAKAW Jun Robles Lana Philippines 2012 110 Mins

Retrospective Section - Shyam Benegal

Movie Director Country Year Runtime ANKUR Shyam Benegal India 1974 131 mins BHUMIKA Shyam Benegal India 1977 142 mins MANTHAN Shyam Benegal India 1976 134 Mins

Special Retrospective Section - KG George by Lijin Jose