Top shuttlers from across the globe will be in action at the season's first World Tour Super 1000 tournament — All England Open 2018 — in Birmingham between March 14 and 18.

Defending champions Lee Chong Wei (men's singles) and Tai Tzu Ying (women's singles) once again start as favorite to finish on the top step of the podium on Sunday. Apart from world no. 1 Viktor Axelsen, there are no notable exclusions in the singles field at the prestigious tournament.

Chong Wei, who will be eyeing his fifth title at one of the sport's oldest tournaments, is heading into the tournament on the back of a successful 2017 season, in which he finished runner-up at the Superseries Final in Dubai after having won the All England Open and the Hong Kong Open.

If in doubt, blow it out!

Nice to see ?? superstar Lee Chong Wei in relax, playful mood in the underground practise facilities at the @YonexAllEngland this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/fwZgZ5VDUY — Yonex All England (@YonexAllEngland) March 12, 2018

The world no. 2 will face stiff competition from the Chinese duo of Lin Dan and Chen Long along with India's top-ranked shuttler Kidambi Srikanth. The Olympic gold medalists from China haven't been in the best of their forms in the new season, but the two legendary shuttlers are known for stepping up at major tournaments.

Possible quarter-final line-up

Son Wan Ho [5] vs Ng Ka Long

Chen Long [4] vs Shi Yuqi [7]

Kidambi Srikanth [3] vs Chou Tien Chen [8]

Lee Chong Wei [2] vs Lin Dan [6]

Tai headlines women's singles field

Meanwhile, the women's singles field is packed with superstars and is expected to be highly competitive. The ever-consistent Tai has already made a good start to the 2018 season, winning the Indonesia Masters and finishing as runner-up at Malaysia Masters.

The world no. 1 faces a tricky test against India's Olympic bronze medalist Saina Nehwal in the first round. | All you need to know about Indian shuttlers at All England Open 2018 |

Meanwhile, fourth seed PV Sindhu, who won the world championships silver last year, is gearing up to become the first Indian to win the All England Championship. She is likely to face arch-rival and reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara as early as in the quarter-final.

Make today magical??‍♀️✨? #lovelivelaugh#birmingham#lovethisplace#? A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Mar 12, 2018 at 3:08am PDT

Former champion Carolina Marin is seeded fifth in Birmingham and will be looking to assert her dominance over the rest of the pack. The reigning Olympic champion should take confidence from her consistent performances in 2017. However, she may be facing in-form world no. 2 Akane Yamaguchi in the last-eight round.

Possible quarter-final line-up

Tai Tzu Ying [1] vs Sung Ji Hyun [6]

Ratchanok Intanon [3] vs Chen Yufei [8]

PV Sindhu [4] vs Nozomi Okuhara [7]

Akane Yamaguchi [2] vs Carolina Marin [5]

All England badminton live stream and TV coverage information

India: TV - Star Sports; Live stream - Hotstar Malaysia: TV - Astro Supersport 4; Live stream - Astro Go Indonesia: Fox Sports Thailand: True Visions Hong Kong: iCable, PCCW Denmark: TV2 China: GDTV, LETV and China Table Tennis & Badminton Channel. UK: TV: BBC; Live stream: BBC Sport Website US: One World Sport

Full schedule will be updated soon.