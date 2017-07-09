Alka Kaushal is a popular villain of the television industry and the recent news of her imprisonment has come as a shock to everyone. The TV and Bollywood actress has been sentenced to two years in case of cheque bouncing.

Alka and her mother, Susheela Badola, are the accused who have been charged as their two cheques of Rs 25 lakh each got bounced. Thus, they have been sentenced to jail for two years.

As per reports in leading Hindi publication Amar Ujala: "Advocate Sukhbir Singh said that Alka and her mother had borrowed 50 lakhs from an acquaintance, Avtar Singh. The money was borrowed with the promise of serial-making. When Avtar asked Alka to give back her money, he got 2 cheques of 25 lakhs each. But they got bounced. After that Avtar, filed a case against Alka and her mother in Malerkotla court."

The report further suggested that in 2015, Alka was sentenced to two years imprisonment, but she filed a petition against it in Sangrur court.

Unfortunately, after two years, Sangrur's district court decided to uphold the order of Malerkortla court.

Daughter of veteran theatre actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, Alka is a popular face in the TV industry who has been a part of many Bollywood movies as well.

She played mother to Kangana Ranaut in Queen and Kareena Kapoor Khan in Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

In the television industry, she is popular for her role in Swaragini and in Qubool Hai. Her best known character is Razia Gaffor on Qubool Hai.