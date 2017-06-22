In a shocking incident that came to light on Thursday, June 22, a 6-year old girl from Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh was found raped and murdered by a youth.

According to local reports, the minor, Sunita, was a resident of the Bhikampur area that comes under the Banna Devi Police Station. She used to live with her father who runs a savoury shop. The accused, who has been identified as Arvind, used to work in the same shop.

On Wednesday, the accused lured her with biscuits and took her to a millet field nearby. He then raped the child there and strangled her to death. Later, when the locals found the girl's body lying in the field, an irate mob thrashed the man to death.

Though the locals initially did not allow the police to remove the minor's body from the field, it was later sent for post mortem. Further investigations are currently on.

This is not the first report of a minor being raped in Aligarh. On June 20, a case was registered against resident doctor Shadab from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) for allegedly raping a minor from the Dodhpur area on the pretext of marriage.

Shadab, who is pursuing MDS at the Dr Ziauddin Ahmad Dental College of AMU, is currently absconding.