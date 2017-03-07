A little far-fetched thinking is not too bad, once in a while, but when it comes to Arsenal's matches against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, well, having those far-fetched hopes seems way too far-fetched.

READ: Arsenal looking for the mother of all comebacks on Tuesday in North London!

In 2017, we have already seen a sensational comeback during the Super Bowl 51 where the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots recorded a 28-28 score in the third quarter of their match in Texas after trailing by 25 points. The Patriots ultimately won the Super Bowl against Atlanta Falcons with a 34-28 result.

Will Arsene Wenger's achieve the unachievable? Well, we don't really know...but we can see unique things happening across the world if the Gunners win against German champions Bayern on Tuesday, reducing their 1-5 deficit to progress to the UEFA Champions League 2016-17 quarter finals.

All eyes to the second leg at the Emirates on Tuesday and a list of interesting things happening:

Kardashians and Jenners going nude

? A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 16, 2017 at 4:18pm PST

No, we ain't talking of that stupid website called 'Celeb Jihad,' but officially the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner taking to their Instagram to move on from posting topless photos to going full frontal...and nothing covering them!

Aliens in the White House

‪Great meeting with CEOs of leading U.S. health insurance companies who provide great healthcare to the American people. ‬ A post shared by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on Feb 27, 2017 at 9:09am PST

Let's accept the fact that Donald Trump is the biggest reality TV star in the United States of America at the moment...probably the most entertaining President since George Washington (1789). He also had a hand in terminating the Terminator, Arnold Schwarzenegger, from the Celebrity Apprentice show. So, there's no reason why we can't find Trump joining hands with the Aliens later this year...and appointing them in his cabinet.

Narendra Modi and Nawaz Sharif dancing to Sunny Leone's 'Laila o Laila'

The Indian Prime Minister sharing the floor with the Pakistan Prime Minister in a good 'mehfil' over a glass of Old Monk and shaking their heads to Sunny Leone's 'Laila o Laila' song from SRK-starrer Raees, is just too intriguing a prospect even to our imaginations!

Lewis Hamilton joining the Sauber F1 team

A post shared by Sauber F1 Team (@sauberf1team) on Feb 20, 2017 at 5:26am PST

To hell with Mercedes, Hamilton might finally think it is time to join a less-popular Formula 1 team like Sauber....who, make no mistake, has one of the brightest looking cars this season.

Arsene Wenger staying with Arsenal after 2016-17 season

Well, let's come back to square one. No matter how much we stay positive, it is just not happening. The future of the experienced Frenchman will be discussed and dissected this month or the coming one, by the Arsenal FC board, and all roads are pointing to....THE WAY OUT!