Aliens actor Bill Paxton dead at 61 from heart failure

  • February 26, 2017 22:40 IST
Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor and director Bill Paxton has died at the age of 61. The Texan actors family announced he died due to complications following surgery. He reportedly died of heart failure. Paxton was known for roles in films including Terminator, Aliens, True Lies and Titanic. He is survived by second wife Louise Newbury and their two children.
