Alien hunter Scott C Waring has claimed to have spotted two sea-shell like objects on the Martian surface in the images taken by NASA's Mars Curiosity rover.

"I found evidence of an ancient ocean today. The most recent load of photos were uploaded from Mar Curiosity Rover today and I noticed that there were two seashell-like objects within a meter of the rover. One is a very vibrant white that really stands out from its dull surroundings. The other is more grey and similar in size to the first one," Waring wrote on his website Ufossightingsdaily.com.

He also said that both the objects had a twisted and pointy end and a fold on one side, which appeared like an opening for animals to live in.

Waring even stated that this is not the first time sea shells have been discovered on the Martian surface in the images of the Red Planet. He claimed that he had spotted such objects at least 15 times.

"Just go to google, and search seashell on Mars. It will surprise you," he stated.

The alien hunter spends a lot of time on closely inspecting the images captured by Mars rover that NASA publishes online.

According Waring, he has found a number of signs of life in these images, his 'findings' include fossils, aliens, creatures and even structures like buildings.

A popular conspiracy theory states that an advanced civilisation used to inhabit the Red Planet which got wiped out because of an intergalactic nuclear war, a report by Express said.

As per scientists, alien hunter Waring suffers from pareidolia -- a type of apophenia, which is a more generalised term for seeing patterns in random data.

NASA stated that it has not found any sign of life in the images taken by the Mars rover. The space agency agreed to have discovered traces of water on the planet and pictures which could contain fossils of very simple life forms, but the astronomers are yet to come to any conclusion about it.