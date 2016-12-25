Another movie gets added to our "movies to watch in 2017" list.

The month of May 2017 is going to see many big names clashing at the box office. Fans will witness a number of big budget movies scheduled to release that month. Movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (May 5), King Arthur: Legend of the Sword (May 12), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (May 26) and Baywatch (May 26) will be up against each other to win fans over.

The 20th Century Fox production house has just dropped a terrifying sci-fi trailer on the happy occasion of Christmas, which will also be a part of the movie list to watch in the month of May. The movie, Aliens: Covenant, is a sequel to the 2012 alien movie, Prometheus. Directed by Ridley Scott and written by Jack Paglen, Michael Green, and John Logan, the film's trailer looks horrifying.

According to the trailer, the storyline revolves around a colony ship, Covenant, discovering a new paradise. As they land, they walk through the enchanted yet dark unknown world filled with mystic creatures. As the ship's crew walk into the forests, they cross over forbidden marshlands and open up a world of doom.

The gruesome trailer shows the crew's attempt to save them and escape the forbidden land. But do they succeed? The answer will be known on May 19, 2017. The film will see Michael Fassbender, Noomi Rapace, and Guy Pearce returning in their roles from Prometheus. The movie will also feature Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, Danny McBride, Demián Bichir and James Franco.

With so many movies lined up for the month, it is going to be an epic battle at the box office. While the critics will decide the best movie, it will be interesting to see the viewers pick of that month.

If you haven't seen the trailer yet, you can watch it here: