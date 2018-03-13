Angelina Jolie first brought Lara Croft to the big screen in 2001. Seventeen years later, another actress Alicia Vikander stepped into the shoes of Jolie to portray the character of Lara Croft in the upcoming action-adventure movie — Tomb Raider.

Based on popular video game series, many Lara Croft fans are equally excited and disappointed. While some are comparing Vikander with Jolie, others do not seem happy with the video game series being rebooted into a movie.

One such disappointed fan named The Amazing Atheist (also known as TJ Kirk), who is a popular YouTuber, took to Twitter to say, "Do I have to be the asshole who says her ti*s are too small for me to see her as Lara Croft? Do I have to be that guy? Do I have to be the one who fucking says it? I guess I do. Sorry."

But this did not go well with the Twitter users as one slammed him saying, "But you are a massive tit, so it balances out, surely."

Another user replied, "do men ever shut the fuck up," while a third one added, "Christ get off your high horse. Lara Croft was always known for having large breasts, it's not that weird a dude is surprised about this kind of casting."

Vikander starrer Tomb Raider is slated to be released on March 16, 2018. Based on 2013's Crystal Dynamics video game reboot, the movie centers around Vikander's Lara Croft and her adventurous journey of solving the mystery of her father's death.

According to the official synopsis of the movie, "Lara Croft leaves everything behind in search of her dad's last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But Lara Croft's mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous."