Karan Johar, Mukesh and Nita Ambani and parliamentarian Milind Deora hosted a big bash at Antillia for the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on Sunday. Several celebrities arrived at the venue after attending Star Screen Awards 2017.

After attending a charity football match during the day with Ranbir Kapoor, Khan had a gala time with Bollywood biggies in the evening. The Mayor of London is on a tour to India and Pakistan.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan, the entire Bollywood celebs were at the event.

Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Neha Dhupia were among the stars who arrived at Antillia.

Khan shared and retweeted pictures from the night. One of them was of him with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. The London mayor wrote: "An honour to meet the Little Master himself - cricketing legend @sachin_rt - here in Mumbai. Great to discuss my plans to make London the sporting capital of the world. #LondonIsOpen."

He also wrote: "What a night! Thank you to the Ambani family @karanjohar & @milinddeora for hosting an incredible evening with business & creative industry leaders to mark my trip to Mumbai. Thank you for a terrific evening, and the chance to send the message loud and clear that #LondonIsOpen to talent, ideas and creativity."

Karan Johar also tweeted: "It was absolutely lovely to meet @SadiqKhan ....charming and eloquent...and exceptionally warm....great evening spent ...."

Dressed in their best, all the celebs were a sight for the eyes.

Take a look at the inside photos here:

