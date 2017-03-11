Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has won hearts with her acting skills as well as her style statements. She has proved that she is the next fashionista of Bollywood with her amazing appearances during the promotions of Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Released on March 10, the Shashank Khaitan movie opened to a positive response and people are lauding Alia and Varun Dhawan's performance. Alia's Vaidehi Trivedi look in the movie is beautiful as well.

The Dear Zindagi actress has now become a style icon with her choice of outfits. While promoting her movie, she nailed it in dresses, pants and skirts. From sporting a Mayyur Girotra elephant applique jacket with a pink lace trim to Payal Singhal's fresh collection from the Lakme Fashion Week, Alia looked gorgeous in those outfits.

The fashion icon will next be seen performing at the Zee Cine Awards 2017, which will be held on March 11. Varun, Salman Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will also join Alia at the award ceremony.

Meanwhile, take a look at Alia's top 5 Instagram photos Badrinath Ki Dulhania promotional events:

OOTD ✌️️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:47am PST

✨ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 9, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Delhi Day 2 ! A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 3, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Twirling about today on the sets of Dil Hai Hindustani ?#badrinathkidulhania A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Feb 23, 2017 at 6:32am PST