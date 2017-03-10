Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has made a mark in the industry in just a few years and this young diva has never failed to impress the audience. Her latest movie Badrinath Ki Dulhania hits screens on March 10 and has opened to a positive response.

The recent buzz is that Alia will soon be seen opposite a senior actor. In an interview with DNA, she was asked whether she has been offered any movie with a senior star and she said: "There have been talks. I won't deny that. But nothing's official as of now."

Alia has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dear Zindagi and has won hearts with her chemistry with the senior actor. Now, the interesting part is who is the actor she is talking about in the interview? Is he SRK again or someone else? Could it be Salman Khan? Well, we will have to wait for an official announcement.

Meanwhile, Alia is busy promoting her latest movie, which is a sequel of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania. Helmed by Shashank Khaitan, the movie brings one of the favourite jodis of Bollywood together – Alia and Varun Dhawan.

This Holi release stars Varun as Badrinath Bansal and Alia as Vaidehi Trivedi. Produced by Dharma Productions, the film is said to be a journey of love, laughter, and lunacy. It is a full-on Bollywood masala movie and the songs are also quite impressive.