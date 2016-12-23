Keith Sequeira, who rose to popularity with his stint in controversial reality show Bigg Boss 9, is set to return to the small screen with Siddharth P Malhotra's next daily soap.

The hunk, who had been part of several daily soaps including Diya Aur Baati Hum and Doli Armaano Ki, will play one of the male leads, the Times of India reported.

The show will also feature Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan as Keith's on-screen mother. Soni will be returning to the small screen after a gap of 10 years. She had earlier featured in popular shows like Junoon, Buniyaad, Aur Phir Ek Din and Aisa Des Hai Mera.

The yet-to-be-titled show will be shot in Rajasthan and will go on the floors in January 2017. "Soni will play the hero's mother, who is pivotal to the plot. The show, set in Rajasthan, is expected to go on floors in January. The first schedule will be shot in Jaipur," a source told the daily.

Meanwhile, Keith, who turned out to be one of the strongest contestants of the ninth edition of Bigg Boss, is in a steady relationship with his Bigg Boss 9 co-contestant and model Rochelle Rao.

Recently, there were reports that the good-looking couple was set to take their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings. Reportedly, the duo is meeting each other's family and getting to know them better.