Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become the talk of the town lately, all thanks to Neha Dhupia's celebrity guests - designer Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha - on her chat show Vogue BFFs, who spilled the beans of a possible hook-up between Alia and Ranbir.

They are working together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra and rumors of them spending quite a lot of time together has been making the news.

A few days ago, it was reported that Ranbir was spotted at Alia's house at around 11 pm and left next morning. Not just that, they are even tricking photographers by sending their cars back to their own house when they stay over at each other's place.

A source close to Brahmastra producer Karan Johar told Bollywood Hungama, "They are both single at the moment. He had a long relationship with Katrina Kaif, then a brief growing friendship with Mahira Khan. Now he was pausing for a relationship-breather. But Alia Bhatt's presence has kind of rattled him. She is just getting over her heartbreak with Sidharth Malhotra and is in a very vulnerable and emotional state. There is definitely a friendship brewing between them."

Now, a close friend of Ranbir seems to be not too happy with the rumors of Alia and Ranbir's growing friendship.

The friend revealed that the actor has dumped every woman he has been involved with and if the reports of him getting close to Alia is true, the latter will end up getting hurt really bad.

"The guy is an epitome of heartbreak. He has wooed, won, loved and dumped every woman he has been involved with. Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were willing to set aside their careers to set up a home with Ranbir. He simply moved on... Now it's Alia Bhatt. If she is really getting close to him she's looking for trouble. She is going to get hurt really badly," he said.

Going by the friend's strong comment, it seems Alia, who is getting over a break-up with Sidharth Malhotra, needs to be careful.