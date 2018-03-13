Alia Bhatt will be celebrating her birthday on March 15 but without a bash! The actress who is currently in Bulgaria, shooting for Ayan Mukerji's action-adventure, Brahmastra, with Ranbir Kapoor will celebrate a low-key working birthday.

The source who informed Mumbai Mirror said: "Alia will spend her day shooting. It's a hectic schedule so she can't afford a day off but there will definitely be a celebration on set."

So will the family fly to Bulgaria to be with her? "No we won't be going to Bulgaria," mother Soni Razdan confirmed.

snow so white ☃️ A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 3, 2018 at 12:38am PST

Brahmastra producer and Alia'a mentor too had planned to be with her on March 15 but he won't be able to make it because his mother Hiroo Johar turns 75 on March 18 and he is planning to throw her a big party. The source further told the tabloid: "It's a 10-hour flight to Bulgaria one way and it would've got too rushed."

So, has Brahmastra team planned anything for Alia? DNA quoted a source who said: "It's Alia's 25th birthday, so it's a landmark year in that sense. Ranbir and Ayan want to make the day special for her, especially since she is away from home. So, they have planned a huge surprise party on the sets for the actress. To add to the fun, they have a particular theme for the bash."

This is not the first time that the actress will be working on her birthday. Last year, this time she was busy promoting her film Badrinath Ki Dulhania and had gifted herself a new cat, Edward Bhatt. She owns two other cats, Sheeba and Pica.