Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is currently riding on the success of her latest release, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, opposite Varun Dhawan. The diva has achieved success in a short while and now, she wants to settle down in life.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Alia said that she wants to get done with marriage, however, she stated that she is not planning to do it right away. "I do want to settle down early (in life) because I have an advantage of having started off (in career) very early.

"That way (getting married), I can get done with it and continue (in my career). Also, I don't want to settle down too late in life because that also has its own issues. But honestly, I'm not thinking about it or planning as of now," she added.

The 24-year-old actress seemed very candid with her future plans. Alia is allegedly dating Sidharth Malhotra and now the pair doesn't shy away from holding hands in public as well. Hopefully, Sidharth heard his girlfriend's marriage plans.

At present, Alia is on a six-month break from movies. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Dragon alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Alia will also feature in Aashiqui 3 with her rumoured lover boy Sidharth.

