Actress Alia Bhatt has achieved success in Bollywood at a young age and now, the actress has become quite choosy when it comes to her films. The recent buzz is that superstar Aamir Khan personally requested her to be a part of his upcoming movie, Thugs of Hindostan, but Alia has turned down the offer.

The movie is said to be a historical magnum opus starring two influential stars – Aamir and Amitabh Bachchan. Alia has apparently shown no interest in the movie as her role does not hold much importance in the storyline.

In fact, a source told Deccan Chronicle that Aamir's movies have little scope for the heroine. The actresses who were earlier offered the movie were Shraddha Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor.

A post shared by Aamir Khan (@iamaamirkhan) on Dec 17, 2012 at 11:47pm PST

"Alia would love to work with Aamir. Who wouldn't? But not in a film where the heroine has so little to do. The heroine's role in Thugs Of Hindostan is underdeveloped and undernourished. In fact, Hrithik Roshan (earlier considered for the film) told Adi Chopra that the girl's role needs to be reworked and Adi agreed. But in the minute Aamir showed interest in the project, Hrithik was dropped and the heroine's role remained the same," an insider close to the development told the daily.

A post shared by Alia ✨⭐️ (@aliaabhatt) on Mar 15, 2017 at 6:36am PDT

This is not the first movie that the diva has rejected. She has earlier turned down films such as Raabta and Golmaal 4.

She rejected Golmaal 4 due to the fallout between Ajay Devgn and her godfather Karan Johar.

Alia's reason behind not doing Raabta is still unknown. She backed out of the film just when an official announcement was to be made. It was later said that she couldn't do the film due to date issues.

While the makers of Neerja were also planning to approach Alia for the lead role, director Atul Kasbekar said that she wouldn't fit the role due to her short height.

Check out 12 interesting facts about Alia Bhatt here: