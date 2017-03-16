Alia Bhatt recently had an embarrassing moment on stage during her performance at the Zee Cine Awards 2017.

Alia was performing on some dance numbers from Karan Johar's films as a tribute to her mentor. While the actress was shaking her leg to the energetic songs, Alia lost a part of her wig on stage.

A part of the wig that the Dear Zindagi actress was wearing came loose and dropped on the stage when Alia was performing, according to SpotboyE. Several big Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan among others were present at the event, and it must have been an embarrassing moment for the young actress.

However, Alia is not someone to panic in such situations and instead carried on with her performance, winning everybody's hearts. Such issues on-stage are quite common and many actresses have earlier suffered wardrobe malfunctions as well.

Alia and Varun Dhawan's recent release Badrinath Ki Dulhania has been doing excellent business at the box office. The film witnessed a wonderful collection on its opening day and continues to dominate the box office, both domestic and overseas.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Badrinath Ki Dulhania is a romantic comedy with a strong feministic message.