From the time reports of Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's breakup hit headlines, the actress has been staying away from the limelight including her social media sites, where she is maintaining a low profile.

Now, rumour has it that Alia is keeping herself aloof and doesn't mingle much with the team of Raazi. Her only focus is on her shoot. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the team is currently shooting the second schedule of the film in Kashmir and Alia's only company is her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, with whom the actress has shared a few pictures on her Instagram page.

All these have left many wondering if the strange behaviour of ever-so-jolly Alia has anything to do with her breakup. However, fans needn't worry. It has now been revealed that the Udta Punjab actress' character in Raazi demands no social interaction and hence, the 24-year-old is trying to live a non-gadget life to get into the skin of the character.

A source close to the Badrinath Ki Dulhania actress told Deccan Chronicle: "It's nothing like that. She is just trying to live a non-gadget life because she is playing a character like that in the film. She hardly appears on social media and does not read anything much online, as she wants to stay true to the character as long as she is shooting for the film."

Raazi will see Alia play a Kashmiri woman, who is married to a Pakistani army officer, played by Vicky Kaushal. The film is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war and is based on the book Calling Sehmat.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Junglee Pictures, Raazi will hit the theaters on May 11, 2018.