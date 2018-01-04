Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Sonam Kapoor have shot for two respective magazine covers. Their cover photos will make your jaw drop as they look breathtaking.

Alia posed for Femina, while Sonam featured for Elle. Both the fashion magazines brought out the actresses' fun as well as an elegant side on the cover.

Alia featured in the January issue Femina cover in a blue top and multi-coloured skirt. Minimal makeup, pink lips and pink sneakers perfected the chic and classy look. Alia's elegant pose looked amazingly beautiful on the cover.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in a floral top and is all smiles on the cover. Even the magazine cover read – the happiness project. Minimal makeup and messy hair perfected the chic and classy look.

Take a look at their magazine covers here:

Alia Bhatt graces the cover of Femina's January issue - PINKVILLA https://t.co/XWa2eXrZCw @aliaa08 pic.twitter.com/bXageb3NKi — Alia Bhatt FC (@AliaBhatt_NEWS) January 3, 2018

.@sonamakapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous on the cover of January issue of Elle. pic.twitter.com/Zl1CJIzmIQ — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) January 4, 2018

Both the actresses are currently busy with their respective projects. Sonam will be seen in Akshay Kumar's Padman, which will release on January 26. The actress, now-a-days, is making headlines because of her love life.

She is reportedly dating Anand Ahuja and the duo's New Year pictures have seriously given some couple goals. Although Sonam has not been very open about her relationship with Anand in front of media, she has been sharing a lot of pictures on social media proving that she is very much in love with her man.

On the other hand, Alia is shooting for Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. It will also star Ranbir kapoor. The duo will do a movie together for the first time. Several pictures of them posing with fans in Israel are doing the rounds on social media.

Alia will also be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Raazi, which also features Vicky Kaushal. The diva has also been roped in for Gully Boy, which is directed by Zoya Akhtar and has Ranveer Singh opposite her. It looks like Alia has chosen to work with those actors with whom she has never worked before.