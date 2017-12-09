Christmas is arriving and Bollywood is all set to welcome it this year. Lovebirds Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were recently spotted at an early Christmas party at Sandeep Khosla's residence.

The bash also witnessed Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. The mentor partied hard with his three students and posted several photos on social media.

Interestingly, Karan shared three photos, in which Alia, Sidharth and Varun posed with different people. Fans would have loved to see the trio together in a picture. Also, a photo of Sid and Alia together would have been a treat to their fans.

Alia was seen sporting a red outfit keeping the Christmas theme in mind. Sporting a Santa headband in the picture, she posed alongside Karan Johar and Aarti Shetty. She captioned the picture: "Jingle all the way!"

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra looked cool in their semi-formal wear. Karan shared pictures with Sidharth and Shweta Bachchan and wrote: "Festive cheer!! @shwetabachchan @s1dofficial."

Sharing a photo with Varun Dhawan, Ritesh Sidhwani and Sandeep Khosla, Karan captioned it: "Super host @sandeepkhosla #christmas #celebration."

Is everything ok with these three? Alia and Sidharth's breakup - patch-up rumours have been quite old, so it's not confirmed whether these two are together or not. On the other hand, there were rumours that all is not well between Varun and Sid as well as between Varun and Alia.

We hope Karan Johar's students are still close as fans would be happy to see them together in photos in future.

On the work front, Sidharth will be seen in Aiyaary alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Alia Bhatt will appear in Raazi and Gully Boy. Varun is shooting for Shoojit Sircar's October.