They say love stories and relationships don't last long in Bollywood. One might argue that it could be possibly wrong as well. But after witnessing the bitter break-ups of Bollywood celebrities every now and then, it wouldn't be wrong to say that relationships in the industry are indeed short-lived.

As the world is celebrating Valentine's Day on February 14, let's revisit those unfortunate celebrity love stories that remain incomplete leaving behind the memories of its bitterness.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra, who kicked off their acting career together with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year, were rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. Though they never accepted their relationship in public, they were often spotted spending quality time together. But soon problems started making chinks in their relationship and it remained short-lived. Reports suggested that Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez was the reason behind their break-up. Now both Alia and Sidharth are finding solace in their friends' company and are reportedly not on talking terms.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were considered as one of the cutest couples in B-Town. But their relationship didn't last long. Their bitter break-up apparently affected both Deepika and Ranbir emotionally.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan made headlines when they started dating each other years back. Together they made for a power couple whose crackling chemistry floored their fans whenever they made a public appearance. But their love story had an abrupt end as they parted ways citing compatibility issues.

In 2014, Katrina had opened up about her break-up and said, "Salman, yes Salman, wanted me to copy all his previous girlfriends. Although I am four inches taller than him anyway, he asked me to wear stilettos and look as tall as Sangeeta Bijlani all the time. After that, he instructed me, yes instructed me, to start playing women's cricket."

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor

After breaking up with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif was lucky to find love in Ranbir Kapoor. From enjoying holidays together to late night dinner dates, Katrina and Ranbir were getting along with each other quite well. It was also reported that Ranbir and Katrina were on the verge of getting married. However, they couldn't get through. While the two never revealed the reason behind their break-up, it was reported that Ranbir's close friendship with Deepika made a dent in their blissful relationship.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor broke up with each other more than a decade ago but their relationship still remains one of the hot topics of discussion in the tinsel town.

Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia

Everyone has a past and so did Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia whose affair goes a long way back, to the 80s. They had been even rumored to be secretly married. However, they never admitted their relationship. After more than a decade, a video of them holding each other's hand added fuel to the old rumors hinting that their mystery relationship might have never ended.

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's relationship has always been one of the mysterious love stories of all time. Though they never accepted their relationship in public, rumors about their love affair never died down. It was being said that Silsila was inspired by the real life love triangle between Big B, Rekha, and Jaya.