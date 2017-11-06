Rumoured couple Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra will once again be teaming up in Mahesh Bhatt's romantic thriller Sadak 2 alongside Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

"Earlier, there were speculations that Sidharth and Alia are doing Mohit Suri's next directorial project, Aashiqui 3, but the film has been put on hold. Instead, Vishesh Films has cast them for Sadak 2. While the film's director is yet to be finalised, they want to finish the casting process so that the film can go on floors soon," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-day.

Last week, Sanjay Dutt met Mahesh Bhatt and his Sadak co-star Pooja Bhatt to discuss the screenplay of Sadak 2. Pooja, who's quite elated with the developments, shared on Instagram a heart warming picture of Sanjay hugging her dad Mahesh Bhatt.

She wrote, "And the smile says it all! Thank you @maheshfilm for the most heartfelt screenplay with a narration to match! #Sadak2 is certainly your ode to @duttsanjay if ever there was one! This story immortalises Ravi and especially his overwhelming love for Pooja... a much needed love story for the 'unfeeling' times we live in! #Sadak2 #puresoul #❤️"

In Sadak, Sanjay Dutt played the role of Ravi, a taxi driver who tries to save Pooja (Pooja Bhatt) from the brothel's evil Madam Maharani (Sadashiv Amrapurkar) and her hooligans. In this attempt, Ravi gets the help of his friend Gotya (Deepak Tijori) and his ladylove Chanda (Neelima Azeem), who is also one of the many girls bought by Maharani.

While there are less details about who will be playing which character, it has been speculated that Pooja and Alia will be seen playing the role of a mother and daughter in the film.

If everything falls into place, the movie will see Alia and Sidharth teaming up for the third time after Student Of The Year (2012) and Kapoor and Sons (2016).

The movie is likely to hit the theatres in August next year.