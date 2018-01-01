There have been rumours that Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra are no longer together. Now another incident has been reported that again suggests that the rumours of their breakup are indeed true.

According to SpotboyE, Alia sent a special new year gift to her friends in the industry. It is a small live plant with the message "COEXIST" that is related to her campaign encouraging people to adopt stray dogs.

Many of her friends from the industry received the beautiful gift except Sidharth, the report said. Stars including Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and even Jacqueline Fernandez got the gift but not Sidharth, the report added.

So, does that mean Alia and Sidharth's relationship is actually over? Well, it looks so, if the report is to be believed. However, the two are still seen together sometimes and attending the same parties.

Alia and Sidharth were recently spotted at an early Christmas party at Sandeep Khosla's residence. The Xmas bash had also witnessed Varun Dhawan and Karan Johar. The mentor had partied hard with his three students and posted several photos on social media. Interestingly, Karan had shared three photos, in which Alia, Sidharth and Varun posed with different people.

In another instance, the rumoured love-birds had partied together at Shah Rukh Khan's recent birthday bash in Alibaug. The two were also spotted together while returning to Mumbai from the party.

If that was not enough, she was seen in a t-shirt that looked exactly same as the one that Sidharth was wearing at the party a day before. The design and colour of the two t-shirts were exactly same, suggesting that Alia had worn Sidharth's tee after the party.

Hence, the mystery around Alia and Sidharth's rumoured love story is still not clear.