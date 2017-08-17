Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt's relationship status has been the talk of the town for a long time. A few days ago, reports suggested that the alleged couple parted ways and this time everything is actually over between the two.

While fans were sad with the news, Sid has given a ray of hope. During the song launch of A Gentleman, he was asked about his and Alia's breakup.

He replied: "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs." We wonder if this is Sid's way of rubbishing rumours or if he was just trying to be funny about the whole situation.

There were rumours that Alia was upset with Sid and Jacqueline Fernandez's closeness. The Highway actress had apparently asked Sidharth to meet Jackie for work purpose only.

Jacqueline and Sidharth are going to appear in a movie, A Gentleman, and their chemistry is too hot to handle. This might have irked Alia as their chemistry was seen off-screen as well. And rumours were rife that this was the major reason behind the Kapoor and Sons pair's breakup.

"Sidharth and Alia have split, and unlike previous instances, this time, it seems permanent. They will not get back together again," DNA had quoted a source as saying.

"Alia and Sid are avoiding each other and are not even on talking terms now. Maybe with time, they will get back to being friends, but for now, they are maintaining a distance from each other."

Meanwhile, Sidharth is busy promoting his movie, A Gentleman, which is set to be released on August 25. He and Jacqueline were recently spotted launching their song, Bandook Meri Laila.

Watch it here: