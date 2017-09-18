Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's split reports have become the recent talk of the town. After Alia was spotted partying with ex-beau Ali Dadarkar, the recent buzz is that the actress has got Sid thrown out of Aashiqui 3.

After their debut movie Student of the Year and 2016 flick Kapoor and Sons, the duo has not been seen in any flick together. Fans wanted this cute couple together on-screen for a long time. Thus, people were excited when there were reports of Alia and Sid doing Aashiqui 3 together.

Aashiqui franchise has been a hit. Believe it or not, Alia is a lucky charm for Sid. The hunk needs a hit to bring his career on track and whenever he has appeared on-screen with Alia, people have liked it.

But the recent buzz, if it's true, has shocked everyone. There have been reports of Sidharth and Alia's break-up, but we thought the duo is quite professional and will do Aashiqui 3 together. Even Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif carried on shooting for Jagga Jasoos, despite their split.

According to Bollywood Bubble, Sid will not be doing Aashiqui 3 and the reason is Alia. It is said that she wants someone else in the movie. Is that someone else Ranbir Kapoor?

A lot has been said about these two Dragon actors. As we already know, Ranbir is Alia's childhood crush and now, both of them are reportedly single.

Though we want Alia and Sid in Aashiqui 3, Ranbir will also do a great job in the film. Also, you never know Alia may be the lucky charm for Ranbir as well.

Meanwhile, the trio is busy shooting their respective movies. Alia is shooting for Raazi, Sidharth is busy with Ittefaq and Ranbir will be next seen in Sanjay Dutt's biopic.