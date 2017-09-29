Bollywood actors Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were reportedly a couple for a long time. The recent buzz is that the duo has parted ways, but generated hope among fans when they were spotted at Ranbir Kapoor's birthday bash.

Ranbir threw a grand party on Wednesday which was attended by several B-Town celebs. There were reports that Sidharth and Alia partied under one roof. Speculations were rife that the duo has patched up and all is well between the two.

According to Deccan Chronicle, Alia and Sidharth arrived and left the party separately. The report also suggested that their mentor, Karan Johar, tried to advice them about getting back together. But Alia and Sid didn't pay heed to it.

Does this mean the lovable couple is not patching up?

Earlier reports stated that Alia was miffed with Sidharth because of Jacqueline Fernandez. The Highway actress was irked with the closeness of Sid and Jackie outside work. They appeared in A Gentleman movie together and their chemistry was seen off-screen as well.

There was more gossip when Jacqueline apparently unfollowed Alia on Instagram. Later, it was reported that Jackie never followed Alia on that social media platform.

Meanwhile, all these three are busy with their respective projects. Jacqueline's movie Judwaa 2 released on September 29, while Alia is shooting for Raazi with Vicky Kaushal.

Alia and Sidharth are supposed to work together in Aashiqui 3, but reports suggest that the actress doesn't want to share screen space with the hunk. She has also recommended Ranbir Kapoor for the movie.