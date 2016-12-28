Singer Mika Singh is known for his controversial comments and he has again made a remark that will not go down well with Bollywood's three leading actresses.

Mika said that Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor and Sonakshi Sinha are "following" him on the singing path as they want to be "superstars" like him.

Mika was asked to comment on Bollywood actresses who have been impressing fans with their singing when the Gandi Baat singer made the unexpected comment.

"Sonakshi, Alia and Shraddha are following me. I love and respect you and thank you for following me, as you wanted to become a superstar like Mika Singh," ANI quoted him as saying.

"Why are people turning singers now? Just because they want to become superstars like Mika Singh – a popular, melodious and rich singer. My best wishes to all of them," he added.

Alia's rendition of the popular track Samjhavan from Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania went down well with audiences. Shraddha too sung a track on her last release Rock On 2 and Sonakshi lent her voice to the single Ishqoholic.

Now, it will be interesting to see what the three divas have to say about Mika's comments. Earlier, Mika received criticism for publicly making fun of actress Diana Penty's surname during an event. The singer tried to create some humour connecting his name with Diana saying, "Diana Penty, Mika kaccha".

Although Diana did not react to the comment at the event, it was reported that she was extremely upset with his words.