Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra's break-up rumours have been doing the rounds of the tinsel town for almost a year now. There were even reports that their godfather and filmmaker Karan Johar was playing the peacemaker for the rumoured couple but unfortunately things didn't fall into place.

While several reports have suggested that Alia and Sidharth's rumoured relationship has gone kaput, the actress has now herself revealed the details about her relationship status on a public platform.

Alia, who seems to be trying to get over her break-up with Sidharth, called Karan Johar on his radio show Calling Karan, which airs on 104.8 Ishq FM, and asked him what do we do about people who are single and feel a bit lonely, like me?

To which RJ Karan Johar was quick to reply and said, "In fact Alia, this is something I have told you before or I would say to a lot of people which is you don't need to feel complete because of other person and I say that to you also very often that you are a great girl, you have some great friends, you have such a great vibe, you don't need a boyfriend to feel, you know, feel complete or feel completely like you're having a great time."

Karan added, "You can have such a great time even with your own thoughts, you are that kind of a girl. So I mean own yourself, enjoy your own self, enjoy the people around you, you have so many people who love you including your family and friends and I don't think a boy should come there to kind of change your vibe, you can make your own vibe, you can create your own atmosphere. I always say that, like you know, we sometimes overrate relationships and underrate the power of ourselves. So I'm like, it's a holiday season, go out, I am sure I believe you are going out on a girls vacation, so isn't that fun?"

After hearing from the love guru, Alia looked pretty convinced that there's nothing to feel upset about it if you are single adding that there's no need for now at least and thanked the filmmaker.

Recently, Alia was seen shaking a leg at her best friend's wedding on Kaala Chashma and Nachde Ne Saare songs from Sidharth's film Baar Baar Dekho which set tongues wagging about ex-boyfriend Sidharth.

Earlier, it was reported that Sidharth's growing closeness with his A Gentleman co-star Jacqueline Fernandez was being cited as the reason behind their apparent breakup, it looks like Alia has now decided to move on with her life.

Recently, she was seen partying with ex-boyfriend Ali Dadarkar and her best friend Akansha Ranjan at their friend Kripa Mehta's wedding ceremony.

A few days later, a mystery girl was snapped by the paparazzi when she was seen stepping out of the InterContinental hotel in Marine Lines with Sidharth, who celebrated his 33rd birthday with Karan Johar and his close friends on January 16.

And to no one's surprise, Alia gave Sidharth's birthday bash a miss and going by her conversation with KJo, it looks like the Dear Zindagi actress is all ready to put her past behind her.