Alia Bhatt may always be linked up with Sidharth Malhotra, it is Varun and the actress' onscreen chemistry that is more talked about.

The hit pair, who worked in movies like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, has now come together for yet another project. However, this time it is not for any film but some advertisement.

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt play Romeo and Juliet with a contemporary twist to spread the message of the Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative.

Directed by filmmaker Punit Malhotra and ad film company Dharma 2.0, the video is quirky, fun and with a strong message.

Check out the video here:

A picture showing Varun and Alia striking a romantic pose was shared on social media on October 4, and it grabbed everyone's attention.

Bent on his knees, Varun was seen holding Alia's hand while the shy diva looked the other way. They both sported some fairytale kind of attire, and fans could not stop calling them "Romeo and Juliet".

Coming soon ???? #cleancityinitiative #adarpoonawalla @aliaabhatt @varundvn @dharma2pointo @natasha.poonawalla A post shared by Punit Malhotra (@punitdmalhotra) on Oct 3, 2017 at 5:28am PDT

Fans are eager to see the much-loved onscreen pair back together. They even have a special name for them — Varia (a portmanteau of Varun and Alia).

While many fans called the two the best couple, some even want Varun and Alia should get hitched.

Fans are extremely excited to see the duo together again onscreen — apparently even more than seeing Alia with rumoured boyfriend Sidharth.

For now, we hope this beautiful ad makes everyone happy.