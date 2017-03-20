Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that Ayan Mukerji's Dragon is not a superhero movie. The filmmaker is set to introduce a different kind of genre in the industry and bringing a fresh pair of Alia and Ranbir Kapoor with it.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Jagga Jasoos to clash with Irrfan Khan's Hindi Medium

Speaking to the Press Trust of India (PTI), Alia said: "There will be lot of action around me. I don't think I will be beating up anybody. It is not a typical superhero film. It's a sci-fi, supernatural film." However, according to the Udta Punjab actress, the actors need a lot of prep work for Dragon.

"There will be some extensive prep work not for the acting part much but for the world, it's a new world. There is no dialect or anything that we have to learn," Alia added.

She further revealed that Dragon is a love story with a backdrop that is said to be mythological. "Ayan said there is no Ranbir and Alia there in the film; there is just one character, it is that tighter love story," she further said.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan in a key role and is scheduled to release later this year. Alia will be working with Big B, Ranbir and Ayan for the first time in a film. Dragon is set to go on the floors once Ranbir wraps up the shooting of Sanjay Dutt's biopic.

Meanwhile, Alia will also feature in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. She has currently won hearts with her rom-com Badrinath Ki Dulhania alongside Varun Dhawan.